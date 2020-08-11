https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-man-approaches-5-year-old-boy-riding-bike-puts-gun-head-executes-front-two-sisters/

25-year-old Darius N. Sessoms of Wilson, North Carolina is in police custody for executing a 5-year-old boy.

5-year-old Cannon Hinnant on Sunday was riding his bike in front of his home when Darius Sessoms ran up to him, put a gun to his head and executed him in front of his two sisters.

Nothing but crickets from the mainstream media.

According to neighbors, Darius Sessoms lives next door to the victim’s family and just had dinner at their home.

Sessoms was taken into custody on Monday and charged with first degree murder.

More from WRAL:

