25-year-old Darius N. Sessoms of Wilson, North Carolina is in police custody for executing a 5-year-old boy.

5-year-old Cannon Hinnant on Sunday was riding his bike in front of his home when Darius Sessoms ran up to him, put a gun to his head and executed him in front of his two sisters.

Nothing but crickets from the mainstream media.

According to neighbors, Darius Sessoms lives next door to the victim’s family and just had dinner at their home.

Sessoms was taken into custody on Monday and charged with first degree murder.

More from WRAL:

Darius Sessoms walked up to his neighbors kids who were riding bikes outside their home, placed a gun to this 5 year old boy’s head & executed him in front of his two sisters for accidentally riding his bike on his lawn. Not a peep from the national media.https://t.co/pDKws1P3ZA pic.twitter.com/tvXc5VKKGm — Once Great Pyrenees (@ThatOldSheepDog) August 11, 2020

