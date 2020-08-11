https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/08/11/blue-check-journo-was-already-prepared-for-the-democrat-talking-points-in-defense-the-vp-selection-against-known-gop-attacks/

One of the favorite parts of the media being so in the tank for one party is when they forget they are SUPPOSED to be unbiased and balanced in their reports. But on a day like this, when their preferred party is about to reveal who the Vice President nominee will be, you get so jittery with excitement that the mask slips.

Laura Helmuth was so ready for today’s announcement that she was ready to deliver all the help the Biden campaign might use. Citing a Margaret Sullivan column, the press is already eager to defend against assured attacks from conservatives.

On Biden’s VP, news organizations must prepare for a deluge of racism and sexism and constantly ask: “How are stories framed? What language is used? Are we reinforcing unconscious stereotypes?” by @Sulliview https://t.co/wYvSLZkvWg — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) August 11, 2020

See, a female POC was going to be selected, so we all just KNOW those dastardly conservatives will get all racey and sexist over the pick. You know, the people from that party that had the last female VP running mate? Yea, them — they just hate the womens!

Here we go … like this isn’t Soooo predictable. Fixed: News Organizations need to get ready to call all detractors racist and mysogynist. — Greg (@chiefnole70) August 11, 2020

Obvious women are weak and cannot be held to the same standards as a man running for office. They are very delicate, must never have their policies or choices questioned because after all, women can’t take it. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 11, 2020

Now what would YOU know about that, Velvet?!

Is it possible he’ll pick a scumbag, or is that discounted out of hand? — MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) August 11, 2020

That sounds…prejudiced.

If the media were serious about eliminating racism and sexism in their reporting, they would be firing people — Scott MacHaffie (@ScottMacHaffie) August 11, 2020

Well done scripting the Democrat response for them, Ms. Unbiased. Before a word had been uttered you declare any criticism on their record is going to become default “Sexist/Racist”. Must be so easy to write posts using Democrat Party Mad-Libs templates. https://t.co/3yLiicBVAp — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) August 11, 2020

Reason #1 @JoeBiden is picking a minority female for his VP: There’s two intersectional check boxes that shield them from even legitimate criticism which can easily be turned around as accusations of racism and misogyny but they’re still going for unity, folks. 🙄 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) August 11, 2020

Gotta love when someone preemptively accuses people of racism in defense of a woman who carried out racist policies including cheap labor. — Mister Craig B 🐪🍆 (@MisterCraigB) August 11, 2020

Wait now, this is starting to get confusing…

And by writing this, Margaret Sullivan is once again reinforcing stereotypes…… — djm1992 (@djm1992a) August 11, 2020

And now the press has announced their working model for the next 90 days.

On Biden’s VP, news organizations must prepare for a deluge of legitimate policy & record questions and constantly ask: “How are these questions racist? What sexist language is used? Are we making sure to reinforce stereotypes?” by @Sulliview — The Pragmatic Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) August 11, 2020

Count on it.

