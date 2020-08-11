http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O3S27d4-GIk/

Federal authorities in Arizona arrested a U.S. Border Patrol agent in connection with an alleged drug smuggling attempt involving more than 350,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, and heroin. Prosecutors charged the agent with multiple counts of possession and one count of drug conspiracy.

The arrest took place on Sunday at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport when FBI agents saw Carlos Victor Passapera Pinnot drop off two duffel bags holding drugs in the vehicle of another suspect, court documents revealed. Agents seized 350,000 fentanyl pills, one kilo of fentanyl, one kilo of heroin, and 21 kilos of cocaine. Authorities also seized $329,000 cash from the agent’s home and another $40,000 from his vehicle, federal documents state.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Passapera worked as a Border Patrol agent in the Ajo Station of the Tucson Sector. On the day of the arrest, the agent left his home in Buckeye at 3:15 a.m. and drove to an area west of the Lukeville Port of Entry. While court documents do not specify, it is believed that somewhere in that location was where he obtained the two duffel bags.

Authorities then followed the agent to the Phoenix airport. The FBI arrested the second driver as he was leaving and then moved against the Border Patrol agent, document show.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

