Joe Biden chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President nominee.

Politico reported:

Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, elevating a charismatic blue-state senator, former prosecutor and onetime 2020 primary rival who has built a reputation as an unyielding antagonist of the Trump administration. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, was the wire-to-wire frontrunner for Biden’s No. 2 job. Her experience as a battle-tested presidential contender, her efforts leading major law enforcement offices and her political track record of three election wins in California helped her overcome a crowded list of contenders.

Biden also made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

A couple weeks ago Politico accidentally published an article claiming Joe Biden picked Dem Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The article said that Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on August 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention “after keeping his choice close to his chest for months.”

Politico then panicked and scrubbed the article, but it turned out to be true.

