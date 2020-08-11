https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-chooses-vp-kamala-harris

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to be his running mate heading into the presidential election in November.

The former vice president made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter following months of speculation and secret vetting.

Biden hopes Harris, herself once a frontrunner in the Democratic race for president, will bolster his support from the progressive wing of the party.

The selection is sure to be celebrated by Democrats, especially those who pushed for a black woman to be chosen, and reviled by Republicans in the coming weeks and months.

Shortly after the news broke, President Trump posted a video ad on Twitter attacking Harris as a “phony” and Biden as “not that smart” for picking her.

It was widely expected that Biden would choose a black woman to run alongside him as the nation grapples over race relations, though the campaign was able to remain tight-lipped on exactly who it would be until the last minute.

In late July, Biden indicated that four black women were on his vice presidential shortlist but refused to reveal names.

“I am not committed to naming any [of the potential candidates], but the people I’ve named, and among them there are four black women,” Biden told MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Ahead of that indication, CNN had reported that “Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice and Rep. Karen Bass of California are among the Black women being considered.”

The Biden-Harris ticket now looks ahead to next week’s Democratic National Convention where they will be officially nominated as the party’s 2020 candidates for president and vice president.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

