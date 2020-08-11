https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-joe-biden-picks-senator-kamala-harris-as-running-mate/

Former Vice President Joe Biden has reportedly selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate for the 2020 election.

BREAKING: Joe Biden has selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. How nice of him to pick her after she called him a vile racist on the debate stage a little over a year ago. pic.twitter.com/d5DDiBi7m5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Senator Kamala Harris of California is Joe Biden’s pick for vice president. She’s the first Black woman on a major party ticket. https://t.co/eeUpCBfA5C — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) August 11, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

