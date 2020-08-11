https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-seattle-police-chief-resigning-after-democrat-city-council-votes-to-cut-police-budget

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best reportedly will resign tomorrow after the Democrat-controlled Seattle City Council voted on Monday to slash millions of dollars from the Seattle Police Department’s budget.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

