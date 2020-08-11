https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-wikileaks-posts-137-documents-kamala-harris-hours-named-joe-bidens-running-mate/
Joe Biden chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President nominee.
Politico reported:
Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, elevating a charismatic blue-state senator, former prosecutor and onetime 2020 primary rival who has built a reputation as an unyielding antagonist of the Trump administration.
Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, was the wire-to-wire frontrunner for Biden’s No. 2 job. Her experience as a battle-tested presidential contender, her efforts leading major law enforcement offices and her political track record of three election wins in California helped her overcome a crowded list of contenders.
Biden also made the announcement on his official Twitter account.
Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
Hours after today’s announcement Wikileaks released 137 documents on Kamala Harris.
Via Jack Posobiec.
137 documents from @WikiLeaks
on newly announced Vice Presidential Running Mate Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/M5BfZXOjlm pic.twitter.com/MzFJlWK2xb
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 11, 2020
Wikileaks published their list on Kamala Harris on Tuesday.