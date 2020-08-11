https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-wikileaks-posts-137-documents-kamala-harris-hours-named-joe-bidens-running-mate/

Joe Biden chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President nominee.

Politico reported:

Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, elevating a charismatic blue-state senator, former prosecutor and onetime 2020 primary rival who has built a reputation as an unyielding antagonist of the Trump administration.

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, was the wire-to-wire frontrunner for Biden’s No. 2 job. Her experience as a battle-tested presidential contender, her efforts leading major law enforcement offices and her political track record of three election wins in California helped her overcome a crowded list of contenders.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden Chooses Kamala Harris who Accused Him of Racism as VP Nominee

Biden also made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

Hours after today’s announcement Wikileaks released 137 documents on Kamala Harris.

Via Jack Posobiec.

Wikileaks published their list on Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...