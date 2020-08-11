https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Brian-Hook-special-envoy-terrorism-nuclear-deal/2020/08/11/id/981587

After serving as the U.S. special representative for Iran for two years, Brian Hook said he remains hopeful for the future of U.S. relations with Iran as he prepares to return to the private sector.

During a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Hook shared his predictions for the future of the two countries.

“The Iranian people and the American people share a lot of things in common,” he said. “The Iranian people don’t chant “death to America,” it’s the regime. I very much look forward to a day when the Iranian people have a more representative government.”

He said President Donald Trump has helped weaken the Iranian regime that “represents its own people horribly to the rest of the world.”

“President Trump has done a fantastic job countering Iran,” Hook said. “They are now facing one of their worst economic crises in their 41-year history. That’s mostly because it’s a very corrupt regime that robs from its owns people. But our maximum pressure has denied this regime a lot of money that they would otherwise spend on terrorism.”

Hook noted that the Iranian regime, which is the “world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” is “much weaker today than when President Trump took office.”

“This regime knows that President Trump has put in place the strategy that has weakened the regime,” he said, adding Trump has a “very remarkable record of standing up to this regime.”

Hook said the right policies are in place and a second Trump term would continue the success the U.S. has had in Iran.

“The president would like to get to a new deal to replace the failed Iran nuclear deal, but in the meantime our pressure is working,” he said.

Hook predicts that the “future of Iran will be decided by the Iranian people” and not by the U.S.

Reflecting on his time as special envoy, he said he has “enjoyed every minute.”

“There is no greater honor than serving as a diplomat representing the United States,” he said.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

