CHOP 2.0: Portland Protesters Seize City Streets, Erect Barricades, Declare ‘Autonomous Zone’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.15.20

Protesters in Portland, Oregon erected barriers, attacked police offices, and declared a new ‘Autonomous Zone’ after nearly six-straight weeks of non-stop rioting.

“Portland protesters early Wednesday began to set up tents in the park near the federal courthouse and have barricaded streets to create their own autonomous zone, likened to the since disbanded Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle,” reports Fox News.

“Demonstrators began erecting tents in downtown Portland’s Lownsdale Square, across the street from the federal Pioneer Courthouse, one of the federal properties Homeland Security sought to protect by bringing federal officers into the city two weeks ago,” adds Fox.

Group Around Justice Center on June 14, 2020 https://t.co/pMSE0QrleQ pic.twitter.com/K4T9KiE7kL — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 15, 2020

“At 1:05 a.m., in an organized effort, the demonstrators left the barricades they had set up and walked to Central Precinct on Southwest 2nd Avenue in an attempt to disrupt officers as they walked in from the end of their shift,” writes the Portland Police Department.

