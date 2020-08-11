https://hannity.com/media-room/bridge-the-gap-father-of-slain-special-needs-son-in-seattle-chop-calls-for-change-across-usa/
CHOP 2.0: Portland Protesters Seize City Streets, Erect Barricades, Declare ‘Autonomous Zone’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.15.20
Protesters in Portland, Oregon erected barriers, attacked police offices, and declared a new ‘Autonomous Zone’ after nearly six-straight weeks of non-stop rioting.
“Portland protesters early Wednesday began to set up tents in the park near the federal courthouse and have barricaded streets to create their own autonomous zone, likened to the since disbanded Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle,” reports Fox News.
“Demonstrators began erecting tents in downtown Portland’s Lownsdale Square, across the street from the federal Pioneer Courthouse, one of the federal properties Homeland Security sought to protect by bringing federal officers into the city two weeks ago,” adds Fox.
“At 1:05 a.m., in an organized effort, the demonstrators left the barricades they had set up and walked to Central Precinct on Southwest 2nd Avenue in an attempt to disrupt officers as they walked in from the end of their shift,” writes the Portland Police Department.
CHOP CONFUSION: Organizers Urge ‘Comrades’ to Leave ‘Autonomous Zone’ By Nightfall, Crackdown Looms
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.24.20
Community leaders and an activist whose brother was killed by Seattle police in 2016 are urging protesters occupying the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, to leave by Wednesday night.
In a statement addressed to “comrades in the struggle” posted on social media Wednesday, CHOP organizers declared, “It is time we shift to the next phase of our organizing and move from direct action to virtual activism.”
“The CHOP project is now concluded,” the lengthy message said. “While we expect a very small handful of holdouts may try to remain in the CHOP no further organizing will be occurring to support this presence and the number on-site will be too small to be more than an annoyance for pedestrians rather than a zonal blockade.”
“We have been briefed that full rehousing of the SPD East Precinct staff into the station will occur no later than early next week and will be preceded by the removal of barriers and the reopening of streets to traffic,” the statement said.
The statement then urged supporters to vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and to reelect Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, both Democrats.
