The evidence uncovered over the past several years that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., married her brother in an immigration-fraud scheme has been compelling.

But now investigative reporter David Steinberg believes the case is closed, presenting new evidence that her father and the father of her former husband are one and the same.

The new evidence surfaced, Steinberg wrote for The Blaze, when Omar’s father died in June from complications from a COVID-19 infection and condolences came from the Somali immigrant community of Minneapolis and around the world.

Steinberg explained that when Omar’s father arrived in the United States in 1995, he claimed to be “Nur Omar Mohamed” and received a Social Security number with that name. Steinberg previously reported that Ilhan and some members of her family entered the U.S. fraudulently as members of another family that had been granted asylum, the Omars. The congresswoman’s name at birth was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Among the many messages of condolence from family, friends and others are dozens that identify her father as Nur Said Elmi. The man to whom Omar was married from 2009 to 2017 was Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who maintained his name as one of three siblings who was granted asylum by the United Kingdom.

Steinberg concludes that Omar “has almost certainly committed the most extensive spree of felonies by a congressperson in U.S. history.”

“As a criminal, she also appears to be historically inept. Scores of verified items of evidence against her are in the public record. Omar has never challenged their authenticity and has never produced a single piece of evidence to support her version of events.”

Among the charges that could be brought against Omar as she seeks re-election this fall are for immigration, education and federal student loan fraud. She also, records show, filed at least two years of fraudulent tax returns and possibly eight.

“She likely received subsidized health care and child care during this time. For eight years, every application she signed for state and federal aid was likely fraudulent,” he wrote. “During her 2017 divorce from Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, Ilhan submitted a nine-question statement to the court signed under penalty of perjury. Literally — she signed just below the statement of acknowledgment. Eight of her nine answers appear to be perjurious. Each instance is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment.”

Another potential scandal has emerged recently with the disclosure that Omar’s campaign has disbursed $1.6 million during this election cycle to the consulting firm of her new husband, Tim Mynett.

Omar has insisted the charge that she married her brother is a “disgusting lie.”

However, as WND reported, Steinberg, PowerLine blogger Scott Johnson and investigative reporter Preya Samsundar have published publicly verifiable evidence over the past three years.

Omar says she married Ahmed Hirsi in an Islamic ceremony in 2002 but six years later “reached an impasse in our life together” and divorced. In 2009, she legally married Elmi. She says she reconciled with Hirsi in 2012. But she didn’t divorce Elmi until 2017, after evidence emerged in her runs for office that Elmi is her biological brother.

A Minnesota state agency has fined her for filing joint tax with Hirsi while she was legally married to Elmi.

‘The evidence is overwhelming’

One year ago, WND reported the watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a House Ethics complaint against Omar calling for a congressional investigation of allegations of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud and federal student loan fraud.

“The evidence is overwhelming Rep. Omar may have violated the law and House rules,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton at the time. “The House of Representatives must urgently investigate and resolve the serious allegations of wrongdoing by Rep. Omar.”

WND also reported the local daily newspaper that has provided enthusiastic coverage of Omar, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, has said the congresswoman has been uncooperative with attempts to resolve the accusation.

The findings of Steinberg, Samsundar and Johnson, Judicial Watch said, are “supported by information gathered from public records, social media postings, genealogy databases, computer forensic analysis, unaltered digital photographs, discussions between the investigative reporters and the subjects of the investigation themselves, and information supplied by confidential sources within the Somali-American community.”

In her application for divorce in 2017, she swore under penalty of perjury, among that, other things, she had had no contact with Elmi after June 2011 and didn’t know where to find him.

However, evidence, including now deleted social media posts, compiled by Steinberg and others indicates she not only had contact with Elmi but also met with him.

The apparent immigration fraud scheme, Judicial Watch said, also may have helped Elmi obtain federally backed student loans for his attendance at North Dakota State University.

The State of Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board already has determined that Omar violated state campaign finance laws for improper use of campaign funds. She was forced to reimburse her campaign thousands of dollars.

More significantly, Judicial Watch said, the board discovered she filed joint tax returns with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 while she was legally married to Ahmed Elmi.

