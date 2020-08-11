http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GJ9O0EWD2TM/

A Chicago alderman is calling Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot “unprepared” to handle the rioting and in the city and thinks federal intervention to quell the violence is necessary.

Brian Hopkins, an alderman who represents parts of Chicago’s downtown, criticized Lightfoot in a statement Monday night.

“Our city was devastated by widespread looting and rioting for which our mayor seemed totally unprepared,” he said.

Hopkins also said Lightfoot brought “nothing but rhetoric and blame” to the table, similar to what she did after riots that took place back in May.

Hopkins demanded she come up with a “safety plan” or else get the federal government involved.

“Our city cannot afford even one more night of rampant and uncontrolled criminal activity,” he said. “This has to stop. And it has to stop now.”

Lightfoot rejected the National Guard after a night of looting and rioting in Chicago that went on into the early hours of Monday morning and called on the community to prevent future riots.

“Again, no, we do not need federal troops in Chicago, period, full stop,” Lightfoot said.

The looting was triggered by a shooting on Chicago’s South Side when a 20-year-old suspect on the lam from the police fired gunshots at officers in pursuit. Additional looting erupted in response to false reports of the police shooting a 15-year-old boy.

That incident sparked hours of looting and vandalism that resulted in 100 arrests and 13 injured police officers.

Police Superintendent David Brown and Lightfoot said the incident was not related to an organized protest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

