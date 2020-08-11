https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/chicago-black-lives-matter-leader-calls-looting-reparations-encourages-looters-continue-video/

A Black Lives Matter leader in Chicago has referred to looting as “reparations” and urged the looters to continue because the businesses “have insurance.”

Ariel Atkins, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Chicago, made the ridiculous comments on camera.

BLM Chicago Leader on the looting of stores: “That is reparations…. anything they want to take, take it because these businesses have insurance…” pic.twitter.com/uB9GAGmkLu — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 11, 2020

Atkins urged people to take “anything they want to take.”

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci… or a Macy’s… or a Nike… because that makes sure that that person eats. That makes sure that person has clothes,” Atkins said. “That’s reparations. Anything they want to take, take it, because these businesses have insurance. They’re gonna get their money back.”

The Nationalist Review previously reported that the official chapter of Black Lives Matter in Chicago had came out in favor of the looting that took place in the city. In a press release, the black supremacist organization said that “when protesters attack high-end retail stores that are owned by the wealthy and service the wealthy, that is not ‘our’ city and has never been meant for us” the mayor “has not provided black communities any alternative for demanding justice”

