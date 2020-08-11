https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/asia/2020/08/11/breaking-chinese-virologist-claims-coronavirus-derived-from-zhoushan-bat-virus-implicates-fauci-in-coverup-for-china/

A Chinese virologist has alleged the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) developed the Chinese coronavirus in a lab and is an ‘engineered chimera’ with ‘gain of function’ capabilities…in other words, a bioweapon developed by the CCP that was released upon the world. She alleges Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization (WHO) are involved in a massive coverup for the Chicoms.

A Chinese virologist and whistleblower on Wednesday (Aug. 5) claimed the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a chimera based on the “Zhoushan bat virus” and chastised the World Health Organization (WHO) for lying about the virus and operating according to mutual “benefits” rather than in the interest of world health, reported Taiwan News.

Yan then claimed that she and her team have produced a scientific report that shows the origin of COVID-19 is the “PLA-owned Zhoushan bat coronavirus.” She plans to release the report in the near future, and accuses the WHO of “covering up numerous lies for the CCP.”

The virologist said Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientist Shi Zhengli, also known as “Bat Woman,” deliberately posted a paper on Feb. 3 to draw attention to a coronavirus strain identified as RaTG13, which is a strain she and her team discovered in bats in Yunnan in 2013 and that is 96 percent identical to SARS-CoV-2. Yan claims this was an orchestrated attempt to throw investigators off the Zhoushan bat virus strains, while Shi herself claims the fact that RaTG13 is 4 percent different from SARS-CoV-2 exonerates her lab from being the source of the outbreak.

Speaking of gain-of-function research, Yan alleged that White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci knows “more than me how they approved those gain-of-function research findings to (fund) these Chinese labs under the CCP’s control,” possibly in reference to a Newsweek report alleging Fauci’s organization funded gain-of-function research on bat coronavirus at the WIV.

