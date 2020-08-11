https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/christians-confronted-knife-wielding-protesters-yelling-obscenities-black-pastors/

(FOX NEWS) — Hundreds of Christians in Seattle turned out Monday in the area formerly dubbed Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, and were confronted by “violent protesters” who flashed knives, shouted obscenities at local Black pastors and hailed Satan, according to worship leader and political activist Sean Feucht.

Worshippers sang Gospel music, prayed and some were even baptized, said Feucht, who is the founder of “Hold the Line” ministries. The massive service at Cal Anderson Park was held amid coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings and most people in the crowd were not wearing facial coverings or maintaining the appropriate social distance, KING-TV reported.

“The worshippers in Seattle are the most courageous and bold in America!!!! THEY WIN AFTER TONIGHT!!! It was absolutely bonkers in so many ways!!” Feucht said in an Instagram post.

