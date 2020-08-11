https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-convicted-felon-allegedly-breaks-into-home-attacks-residents-but-homeowner-has-a-gun-and-intruder-takes-a-bullet-to-the-face

Police said a convicted felon allegedly broke into a home in Great Bend, Kansas, on Saturday evening and then proceeded to physically assault the residents, the Great Bend Tribune reported.

But the incident would be short lived, as the homeowner had a gun — and shot the intruder in the face, KAKE-TV reported.

What are the details?

After a preliminary investigation, officers believe 27-year-old Zachary Horyna entered the residence in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street, and then began to physically attack the residents after they confronted him, the station said.

It was at this point that the homeowner shot Horyna, KAKE said.

Officers had been dispatched to the scene for a burglary in progress, and after arriving they located and identified the suspect as Horyna with a gunshot wound to the face, the station said.

The homeowners were treated for their injuries on the scene, KAKE said, adding that Horyna was restrained and treated for his injures by emergency medical services and taken to a Great Bend hospital before he was flown to a Wichita hospital. The paper said Horyna was in stable condition Monday morning.

Police said the pending charge against him is aggravated burglary.

The Tribune, citing the Kansas Department of Corrections website, reported that Zachary Cole Horyna had been discharged from the KDOC when his sentence for previous convictions expired July 26.

His past convictions, no longer active, include drug possession and possession of paraphernalia with five or more plants, committed Nov. 28, 2014, in Saline County, the paper said. He also was convicted of drug possession in Sedgwick County in 2017 and criminal possession of a weapon in Sedgwick County in 2018, the Tribune reported.

What did folks have to say about the incident?

Commenters on the Great Bend police department’s Facebook page were not too sympathetic toward Horyna and decidedly behind the homeowner’s actions:

“He’s lucky he only took a shot to the face….I’d probably have blown his head clean off,” one commenter said.

“I love this family; they are wonderful people; my heart goes out to the both of them to have to experience such a violent act in their own home, so I’m proud of you. I would’ve done exactly the same thing to protect my family!!” another commenter wrote. “Prayers for your recovery.”

