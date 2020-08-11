http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/LAUicWweG1o/crb-the-case-for-trump.php

The Claremont Review of Books has just published its new (Summer) issue. Thanks to the editors, I reviewed the issue in galley to pick out four pieces to roll out this for Power Line readers today (essay by Michael Anton linked below), tomorrow (essay by Angelo Codevilla), and Thursday (two book reviews). As always, I encourage readers to become subscribers (subscribe here) for the absurdly low price of $19.95 and get online access thrown in for free.

We lead off with Michael Anton’s essay “The Case for Trump.” Subhead: “There’s little wrong with President Trump that more Trump couldn’t solve.” The essay is adapted from Anton’s The Stakes: America at the Point of No Return (forthcoming from Regnery Publishing). Anton is the author of the influential 2016 CRB essay “The Flight 93 election” and former Deputy Assistant to the President for Strategic Communications on the United States National Security Council. He is a most astute observer of the political scene.

