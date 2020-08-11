https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/511430-davis-the-hall-of-shame-for-gop-senators-who-remain-silent-on-donald

Here are the U.S. Republican senators who have failed to speak out and challenge President Donald Trump publicly on just four (of many) core issues that violate their own conservative principles and the U.S. Constitution, or both.

1) When the president went to St. John’s Church and used the military and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to accompany him at a political event, and then he held up the Bible (upside down) after his attorney general, William BarrBill BarrWillie Brown: Kamala Harris should ‘politely decline’ any offer to be Biden’s running mate Barr: The left ‘believes in tearing down the system’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Negotiators signal relief bill stuck, not dead MORE, authorized clearing a peaceful crowd of protesters with tear gas-like chemicals.

Even the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff expressed regret publicly about his participation in this Trump political stunt.

2) When the president ignored Article I’s exclusive power to Congress to tax and spend when he issued his executive orders last Friday – another meaningless political stunt.

3) When the president repeatedly ignored the seriousness of the COVID-19 crisis in February, March, April and still, to this day, and continues to mock and isolate Dr. Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciPublic health expert: 50 percent effective coronavirus vaccine would be ‘better than what we have now’ Overnight Health Care: Trump to take executive action after coronavirus talks collapse | Vaccine official says he’d resign if pressured politically Fauci’s DC neighbors put up ‘thank you’ signs in their yards MORE and other medical experts who recommended mandatory masks and other techniques to save lives.

4) Perhaps most shameful of all: The Republican senators’, inexplicable silence about the president’s refusal (still) to challenge publicly Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinNot a pretty picture: Money laundering and America’s art market Blumenthal calls for declassification of materials detailing Russian threat to US elections Trump brushes off view that Russia denigrating Biden: ‘Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than I have’ MORE’s bounty payments to the Taliban, supported by Intel evidence that even concerned his own National Security Council staff, to reward the killing of American GIs.

Below is a list of current Republican senators who have remained silent about the above conduct by President Trump Donald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges ‘we will not cut corners’ on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE. There are of course dozens of other examples that called for public challenge by courageous Republican senators who should have put principle above party and their own reelection chances, but who did not. But the above are recent examples of Trump acting in a fashion entirely antithetical to their own Republican conservative principles and right vs. wrong. Yet they persisted – in remaining silent.

Someday I believe their children and grandchildren and historians will be asking: “Why?”

Each of them might reconsider if they remembered the example set by Republican Maine Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, who took the floor of the Senate on June 1, 1950, at the height of Sen. Joe McCarthy’s power and danger, to make her now famous “declaration of conscience” to challenge McCarthy openly when other senators remained silent, to their historic shame.

Here is the list of Republican senators whose silence merits their membership in the historic Hall of Shame.

Those with three asterisks (***) next to their names indicate they are up for reelection and even more so deserve to be defeated for the reason alone of their shameful silence.

Only four Republican senators are not on this list because they have been willing to speak up to challenge Trump publicly on one or more of these issues: Most of all—Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump slams ‘rogue’ Sasse after criticism of executive actions From a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters Tennessee primary battle turns nasty for Republicans MORE (Utah), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiOn The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire Hillicon Valley: Facebook removes Trump post | TikTok gets competitor | Lawmakers raise grid safety concerns MORE (Alaska), Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseSasse responds to Trump: ‘America doesn’t have kings’ Trump calls for college football season to go forward The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Trump’s coronavirus executive orders stirs debate MORE (Neb.) and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanNot a pretty picture: Money laundering and America’s art market Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire Senators holding behind-the-scenes talks on breaking coronavirus package stalemate MORE (Ohio). Also just barely omitted from the list are two other Republican senators who have at times objected to the words and conduct of the president, but you would barely know it: Sens. Jim Lankford (Okla.) and Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottLobbyists see wins, losses in GOP coronavirus bill Revered civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis lies in state in the Capitol GOP plan would boost deduction for business meals MORE (S.C.).

The rest have been almost entirely silent, and thus, belong in the Hall of Shame (as of Aug. 8, 2020):

Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyWary GOP eyes Meadows shift from brick-thrower to dealmaker On The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire MORE (Ala.), Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanLincoln Project targets Senate races in Alaska, Maine, Montana with M ad buy Overnight Energy: Official says protesters not cleared from Lafayette Square for Trump | Trump administration blasts banks refusing to fund Arctic drilling | 2019 coal production hit lowest level since 1978 Trump administration blasts banks that refuse to fund arctic drilling MORE (Alaska), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyCoronavirus deal key to Republicans protecting Senate majority From a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters Hillicon Valley: Facebook bans ads from pro-Trump PAC | Uber reports big drop in revenue | US offers M reward for election interference info MORE (Ariz.)***/, Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonChina sanctioning Rubio, Cruz in retaliatory move over Hong Kong The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Negotiators signal relief bill stuck, not dead On The Trail: Pence’s knives come out MORE (Ark.), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerSenators ask for removal of tariffs on EU food, wine, spirits: report Coronavirus deal key to Republicans protecting Senate majority From a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters MORE (Colo.)***/, Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioChina sanctioning Rubio, Cruz in retaliatory move over Hong Kong The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Negotiators signal relief bill stuck, not dead PPP application window closes after coronavirus talks deadlock MORE (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.), David Perdue (Ga.)***/, Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerMatt Lieberman faces calls to drop out of Georgia Senate race over ‘racist and discriminatory’ tropes in 2018 book The Hill’s Campaign Report: COVID-19 puts conventions in flux Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifts Iowa Senate race to ‘toss-up,’ Georgia toward GOP MORE (Ga.)***/, Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoTop GOP senator urges agencies to protect renters, banks amid coronavirus aid negotiations Chamber of Commerce, banking industry groups call on Senate to pass corporate diversity bill Senate panel advances Trump Fed nominee who recently supported gold standard MORE (Idaho), Jim Risch James (Jim) Elroy RischSenators blast Turkey’s move to convert Hagia Sophia back into a mosque Progressive group backs Democratic challenger to Sen. Risch Republicans start bracing for shutdown fight in run-up to election MORE (Idaho), Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungRepublicans dismiss Trump proposal to delay election Senate GOP posts M quarter haul as candidates, Trump struggle A renewed emphasis on research and development funding is needed from the government MORE (Ind.), Mike Braun Michael BraunSkepticism grows over Friday deadline for coronavirus deal Negotiators hit gas on coronavirus talks as frustration mounts Lawmakers aim for COVID-19 relief deal this week MORE (Ind.), Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyTrump puts trade back on 2020 agenda McConnell goes hands-off on coronavirus relief bill GOP chairmen hit back at accusation they are spreading disinformation with Biden probe MORE (Iowa), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstWill the next coronavirus relief package leave essential workers behind? Hillicon Valley: Facebook bans ads from pro-Trump PAC | Uber reports big drop in revenue | US offers M reward for election interference info Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok on federal devices MORE (Iowa)***/, Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsMcConnell goes hands-off on coronavirus relief bill The Hill’s Campaign Report: COVID-19 puts conventions in flux The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association – Virus bill unlikely to pass this week MORE (Kan.), Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranTrump tests GOP loyalty with election tweet and stimulus strategy VOA visa decision could hobble Venezuela coverage As ADA anniversary nears, lawmakers express concern about changes to captioned telephone service MORE (Kan.), Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill No signs of breakthrough for stalemated coronavirus talks State aid emerges as major hurdle to reviving COVID-19 talks MORE (Ky.)***/, Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulTrump-backed Hagerty wins Tennessee GOP Senate primary Senators introduce bill to block Trump armed drone sale measure The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump’s visit to battleground Ohio overshadowed by coronavirus MORE (Ky.), Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyState aid emerges as major hurdle to reviving COVID-19 talks From a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters Stimulus checks debate now focuses on size, eligibility MORE (La.), John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (La.), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsState aid emerges as major hurdle to reviving COVID-19 talks Senators ask for removal of tariffs on EU food, wine, spirits: report Coronavirus deal key to Republicans protecting Senate majority MORE (Maine)***/, Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: INOVIO R&D Chief Kate Broderick ‘completely confident’ world will develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine; GOP boxed in on virus negotiations Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers zero in on Twitter after massive hack | US, UK, Canada allege Russian hackers targeted COVID-19 vaccine researchers | Top EU court rules data transfer deal with the US is illegal Lawmakers zero in on Twitter following massive hack MORE (Miss.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntSkepticism grows over Friday deadline for coronavirus deal GOP expects Senate to be in session next week without coronavirus deal House Republicans introduce legislation to give states 0 million for elections MORE (Mo.), Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyChina sanctioning Rubio, Cruz in retaliatory move over Hong Kong The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Negotiators signal relief bill stuck, not dead Hillicon Valley: Facebook bans ads from pro-Trump PAC | Uber reports big drop in revenue | US offers M reward for election interference info MORE (Mo.), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesFrom a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters The Hill’s Campaign Report: COVID-19 puts conventions in flux OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump signs major conservation bill into law | Senate votes to confirm Energy’s No. 2 official | Trump Jr. expresses opposition to Pebble Mine project MORE (Mont.)***/, Deb Fisher (Neb.), Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrSenate GOP opens door to smaller coronavirus deal as talks lag Hillicon Valley: Google extending remote work policy through July 2021 | Intel community returns final Russia report to Senate committee after declassification | Study finds election officials vulnerable to cyberattacks Intel community returns final Russia report volume to Senate after declassification review MORE (N.C.), Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisCoronavirus deal key to Republicans protecting Senate majority From a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters The Hill’s Campaign Report: COVID-19 puts conventions in flux MORE (N.C.) ***/, John Hoeven John Henry HoevenBottom line Bipartisan senators seek funding for pork producers forced to euthanize livestock House Republicans threaten pushback on Saudi Arabia amid oil market slump MORE (N.D.), Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerNo signs of breakthrough for stalemated coronavirus talks State aid emerges as major hurdle to reviving COVID-19 talks The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: iBIO Chairman and CEO Thomas Isett says developing a safe vaccine is paramount; US surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths with roughy one death per minute MORE (N.D.), Jim Imhofe (Okla.), James Lankford James Paul LankfordSenate GOP opens door to smaller coronavirus deal as talks lag Ballooning Fed balance sheet sparks GOP concerns The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Lauren Underwood says Americans face economic crisis if Senate fails to act on unemployment benefits extension; US surpasses 4 million cases, 1,000+ deaths for third straight day MORE (Okla.), Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyDunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy NSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show MORE (Pa.).

A special word about Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSeveral GOP lawmakers express concern over Trump executive orders Graham says he appreciates Trump orders, but ‘would much prefer a congressional agreement’ Sunday shows preview: White House, congressional Democrats unable to breach stalemate over coronavirus relief MORE (S.C.) ***. He may be the most shameful of all. His words about Trump when he ran against him in 2016 are as true today as then. Yet even when Trump insulted Graham’s dear friend, the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainBill Maher delivers mock eulogy for Trump Hillary Clinton roasts NYT’s Maureen Dowd over column CNN’s Ana Navarro to host Biden roundtable on making ‘Trump a one-term president’ MORE (R-Ariz.), for being “weak” in allowing himself to be captured by the North Vietnamese, or when Trump refused (at first) to lower federal flags at half-mast upon the death of McCain, even then Graham shamefully remained silent.

Continuing: John Thune John Randolph ThuneTrump says he’ll accept nomination from either White House or Gettysburg Meadows says he wants Trump nomination speech ‘miles and miles away’ from White House The Hill’s 12:30 Report: White House, Dems debate coronavirus relief package MORE (S.D.), Mike Rounds Marion (Mike) Michael RoundsOn The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire Trump goes viral after mispronouncing Yosemite MORE (S.D.), Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderSeveral GOP lawmakers express concern over Trump executive orders The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association – Negotiators ‘far apart’ as talks yield little ahead of deadline Trump-backed Hagerty wins Tennessee GOP Senate primary MORE (Tenn.), Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association – Negotiators ‘far apart’ as talks yield little ahead of deadline Tennessee primary battle turns nasty for Republicans GOP may face choice on tax cut or stimulus checks MORE (Tenn.), John Cornyn John CornynCOVID-19 bill limiting liability would strike the wrong balance From a Republican donor to Senate GOP: Remove marriage penalty or risk alienating voters Skepticism grows over Friday deadline for coronavirus deal MORE (Texas), Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: ‘It’s not a goddamn joke Ted’ China sanctioning Rubio, Cruz in retaliatory move over Hong Kong The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Negotiators signal relief bill stuck, not dead MORE (Texas), Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeOvernight Defense: Air Force general officially becomes first African American service chief | Senators introduce bill to block Trump armed drone sale measure | State Department’s special envoy for Iran is departing the Trump administration Senators introduce bill to block Trump armed drone sale measure Trump signs major conservation bill into law MORE (Utah), Shelley Moore Caputo (W.Va.). Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRon Johnson subpoenas documents from FBI director as part of Russia origins probe Blumenthal calls for declassification of materials detailing Russian threat to US elections Democrats try to force Trump to boost medical supplies production MORE (Wis.), next to Lindsey Graham, is the second most shameful Republican U.S. senator, not only for his silence on Trump, but for repeating Russian propaganda on the “Ukraine conspiracy” while remaining silent about evidence of Russia paying bounties in Afghanistan to kill US GIs; Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziChamber of Commerce endorses Ernst for reelection Republicans battle over COVID-19 package’s big price tag Conservative group launches ad campaign for Rep. Roger Marshall in Kansas Senate race MORE (Wyo.), John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoSenators ask for removal of tariffs on EU food, wine, spirits: report Latest Trump proposal on endangered species could limit future habitat, critics say Republicans dismiss Trump proposal to delay election MORE (Wyo.).

It is not too late for all of these conservative Republican senators to state, as former Florida Republican conservative Rep. Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughHillicon Valley: NSA warns of new security threats | Teen accused of Twitter hack pleads not guilty | Experts warn of mail-in voting misinformation House Democrat calls on Facebook to take down doctored Pelosi video Hillicon Valley: Trump backs potential Microsoft, TikTok deal, sets September deadline | House Republicans request classified TikTok briefing | Facebook labels manipulated Pelosi video MORE, so often has:

“Donald Trump has betrayed conservative, Republican principles. We can no longer be silent that the Party of Trump is not the Republican Party.”

If any reader agrees, you are free to find the local newspaper of one or more of the senators and write a letter to the editor, especially to those with the three “***”, who are up for re-election. You can remind local readers that their senator has been shamefully silent on Trump’s repudiation of traditional conservative and moral principles. And you should also post on Twitter or other social media with the hashtag: “#RepublicanHallofShame.”

Davis served as special counsel to President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonBiden painted into a basement ‘Rose Garden strategy’ corner Giuliani says Black Lives Matter is ‘domestic terrorist’ group We have the resources to get through this crisis, only stupidity is holding us back MORE (1996-98.) He is co-founder of the law firm of Davis Goldberg & Galper and the strategic media and crisis management firm, Trident DMG, in Washington, D.C. He served on President George W. Bush’s Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (2006-07). He is author of “Crisis Tales: Five Rules for Coping with Crises in Business, Politics and Life” (Simon & Schuster – Threshold 2013). Davis can be followed on Twitter @LannyDavis.

