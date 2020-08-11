https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/shooting-white-house-dc-police/2020/08/11/id/981613

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has surveillance video of the shooting just outside the White House grounds on Monday while president Donald Trump was talking to the media in the press briefing room, Fox News has reported.

However, it is not clear if the footgage will be relased.

The Secret Service provided details of the shooting in a tweet stating that “A 51-year-old male allegedly approached a Uniformed Division officer who was standing at his post on the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House. The man told the agent he had a weapon and, while he approached, took off in a sprint and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing. The suspect then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon. At that point, the agent fired his weapon and struck the subject in the torso.”

The Secret Service emphasized in the tweet that “the White House complex was not breached during the incident and no Secret Service protectees were ever in danger,” adding that an investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that the suspect’s wounds in the incident do not appear to be fatal.

The shooting took place a few minutes after Trump took the podium in the James S. Brady press briefing room at the White House. The president walked out of the room after being approached by an agent.

Trump later returned to the briefing room and talked the the press about the incident.

