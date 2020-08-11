https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/11/dem-congressional-candidate-moe-davis-case-against-gop-hopeful-madison-cawthorn-might-be-the-dumbest-oppo-hit-of-the-bunch/

Thanks in no small part to Jezebel and Yashar Ali, Republican congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn has been shamed into deleting an Instagram post featuring photos of him at the Eagle’s Nest, a post in which he referred to Adolf Hitler as “a supreme evil.”

But we’d be remiss if we ignored Cawthorn’s Democratic opponent Moe Davis’ own personal crusade to slime Cawthorn. Here’s what Davis contributed to the discourse last night:

My #NC11 opponent … – Named his biz SPQR – Sports a Molon Labe emblem – Poses with a Betsy Ross flag – Hitler’s vacay retreat was on his bucket list – He follows 88 on Twitter Fool you twice & it’s shame on you. Fool you 5 times & you’re a fool. America deserves better! pic.twitter.com/YdEKL6Di7E — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) August 11, 2020

88 people? Dear God. You know what that means, right? Clearly Cawthorn loves him some Hitler (88=HH=Heil Hitler, obviously). Factor that in with the Betsy Ross flag and “MOLON LABE” and whatnot and you’ve got yourself a gen-yu-wine neo-Nazi white supremacist.

Or maybe Davis is just a moron and garbage person.

You literally cannot make this up. If you did, they’d accuse you of stereotyping a Republican as a Hitler-worshipping fascist. — CritterGuyDan (@CritterGuyDan) August 11, 2020

Except Davis is literally making this up. And he’s indeed using his BS “evidence” to smear Cawthorn as a Hitler-worshiping fascist.

He is following 88 ppl, I’m so outraged!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Heafy (@heafyco) August 11, 2020

I hear he once wrote a sentence with 14 words in it, too — Carl D. Sanchez 🅙 (@cactusstack) August 11, 2020

Poses with a Betsy Ross flag. 😐 https://t.co/qI2vM2XekW — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 11, 2020

What the hell is wrong with the Betsy Ross flag? — Ves✨ (@studioves) August 11, 2020

We’re through the looking glass here, people. pic.twitter.com/VfUDNTP9GO — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 11, 2020

Tough to pick the dumbest oppo hit of the bunch here, but the brain rot required to read Nazi code into someone’s twitter follow count is just extra special https://t.co/2M36IJ7jC8 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 11, 2020

Congratulations, Moe Davis. You’ve somehow managed to distinguish yourself among an impressive pack of terrible people.

This reeks of desperation, sir. Do better. — Mike Carey (@NJUTCarey) August 11, 2020

