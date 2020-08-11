https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/08/sanctuary-nyc-creates-its-own-border-patrol-michael-cutler/

Once again, leftist hypocrisy rears its ugly head.

Back on March 18th of this year, I wrote an article, “Because of the Coronavirus, Borders Suddenly Matter” which noted that New York State even establishes internal borders.

The irony is that for decades New York City and other cities have adopted “Sanctuary” policies that, to one extent or another, block federal immigration law enforcement officers from interacting with local and state officials. The level of cooperation between local officials and federal immigration authorities or lack thereof, varies greatly from one jurisdiction to another, but as of late, has all but ended in many such jurisdictions across the United States.

The State of New York even has taken to providing illegal aliens with driver’s licenses while blocking DMV (Department of Motor Vehicle) information from federal immigration agencies including the U.S. Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection inspectors at ports of entry, and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) as I reported in my recent article, “New York State Blocks ICE and Border Patrol Access to DMV Database.”

Governor Cuomo has outrageously taken to calling ICE agents “thugs.”

Meanwhile the 9/11 Commission made it abundantly clear that international terrorists, and not just the 9/11 hijacker-terrorists, exploited key vulnerabilities to enter the United States and embed themselves within the immigration system, hiding in plain sight as they went about their deadly preparations. The very same immigration system that the city most devastated on September 11, 2001 — New York — has acted most aggressively to undermine and subvert.

Now in spite of the supposed abhorrence to secure national borders and effective immigration law enforcement, New York City is at it again — apparently creating its own “Border Patrol” to secure the borders of the city of New York!

On August 5, 2020 the New York Times reported, “Virus ‘Checkpoints’ in N.Y.C. to Enforce Travel Rules?” Well, not exactly. The mayor is sending the sheriff to city bridges and tunnels to try to ward off a second wave of the coronavirus.

This article began with this paragraph:

The announcement by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday seemed to signal a new crackdown in the city’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus: “Traveler registration checkpoints” would be set up at bridges and tunnels, conjuring images of police officers stopping cars and detaining people from out of state.

The New York Times report then said that this was more about informing motorists about the need to quarantine if they were coming from states where they were experiencing increases in the virus.

In reviewing the policies, however, de Blasio’s program is far more than an “educational” effort but imposes fines of up to ten thousand dollars and forms of stringent punishment.

De Blasio clearly sees those entering the city as posing a potential threat to public health.

What is unquestionable is that America’s immigration laws are similarly focused on protecting America and Americans from foreign nationals who pose a threat to public health — as well as to public safety, national security and the jobs and wages of Americans.

I focused on this very issue in my article, “Open Borders Are Dangerous To Our (Public) Health” in which I reminded folks that Ellis Island was a quarantine station that was run by Immigration and U.S. Public Health officials.

For all of the globalists’ rancor about how racist our immigration laws are, they should review the relevant section of the Immigration and Nationality Act, specifically 8 U.S. Code § 1182, which enumerates the categories of aliens who are deemed inadmissible because they pose a threat to the safety and well-being of America and Americans.

That section of law makes no mention and no distinction about race, religion or ethnicity whatsoever, but does begin by stating:

(a) Classes of aliens ineligible for visas or admission Except as otherwise provided in this chapter, aliens who are inadmissible under the following paragraphs are ineligible to receive visas and ineligible to be admitted to the United States:

Health-related grounds

(A) In general Any alien—

(i) who is determined (in accordance with regulations prescribed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services) to have a communicable disease of public health significance; [1]

(ii) except as provided in subparagraph (C), who seeks admission as an immigrant, or who seeks adjustment of status to the status of an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residence, and who has failed to present documentation of having received vaccination against vaccine-preventable diseases, which shall include at least the following diseases: mumps, measles, rubella, polio, tetanus and diphtheria toxoids, pertussis, influenza type B and hepatitis B, and any other vaccinations against vaccine-preventable diseases recommended by the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices,

That section of federal law that serves as the framework for the decisions made by CBP (Customs and Border Protection) inspectors at ports of entry also deems that aliens who are criminals, terrorists, spies, human rights violators, human traffickers, drug smugglers and others who pose a threat to national security, public safety and the jobs and wages of Americans are to be inadmissible.

If the mayor and governor are concerned about saving innocent lives, why would they undermine federal laws that were enacted to protect innocent lives?

Yet for years New York’s mayor and governor and their acolytes have done everything their twisted minds could come up with to undermine the enforcement of these vital federal immigration laws.

Once again hypocrisy rules in de Blasio’s words, deeds and policies.

Our nation’s immigration laws make absolutely no distinction or even provide any language that pertains to the issues of race, religion or ethnicity.

Nevertheless, a frequent but utterly bogus claim made by the “leaders” of these sanctuary jurisdictions is that they seek to protect the “immigrants” from “unconstitutional” actions of federal immigration authorities and are concerned about the harm that our immigration laws may have on the civil rights of aliens who are illegally present in the United States.

The oft-claimed concerns voiced by these immigration anarchists, about how enforcing our immigration laws violates the Constitution, completely ignores Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, which states:

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”

Invasion, incidentally, has been defined, in part, as:

An incursion by a large number of people or things into a place or sphere of activity or an unwelcome intrusion into another’s domain.

Today there are tens millions of aliens who have either evaded the inspections process conducted at ports of entry by CBP (Customs and Border Protection) inspectors or were lawfully admitted into the United States and then subsequently violated their terms of admission.

Certainly, the term invasion is appropriate to describe the huge number of foreign nationals (aliens) who are illegally present in our country, undermining public health, public safety, national security and the jobs and wages of Americans.

It is clear that opponents of immigration law enforcement are actually opposed to the Constitution itself and the protections it provides to America and Americans.

Just as the attacks by the anarchists began with attacks on immigration law enforcement that have now metastasized to include the police and all forms of law enforcement, remember Nancy Pelosi referred to federal agents as “Storm Troopers.” It is clear that the anarchists increasingly are seeking to dismantle all of our Constitutionally-protected freedoms, especially our First and Second Amendment rights, as I noted recently in my piece, “Attacks on Law Enforcement Are Attacks on America.”

If Mayor de Blasio wants to raise money for NYC he could charge admission to anyone willing to enter the city’s limits so that they could experience, up close and in person, a city where the loons are running the asylum! I doubt, however, that too many would be willing to enter, let alone pay to witness the “freak show.”

It is clear that the radical politicians aren’t really concerned about public health or public safety but about consolidating their grip on political power, no matter the subsequent cost in human lives.