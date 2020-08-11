https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/democrat-supported-marxist-group-plans-siege-white-house-starting-september-17-50-days-2020-election/

Leftist operatives with the support of Democrats are burning and pillaging cities across the country. Stores are looted and government buildings are attacked on a weekly basis by far left terrorists.

This past week Leftist operatives announced a 50 siege on the White House.

They plan on starting the siege on September 17th and plan for it to continue for 50 days until the election on November 3.

Leftists hope this will get them more votes for Biden.

Adbusters.org reported:

It’s time again for dramatic, decisive action. Which is why, on September 17th, in the original and enduring spirit of Occupy, we and tens of thousands of our fellow citizens will stream into Lafayette Square, in Washington. D.C. We will lay siege to the White House. And we will sustain it for exactly fifty days. This is the #WhiteHouseSiege. A siege only works if it is sustained. We witnessed this — the multiplying power of a strategic occupation — nine years ago. You dig in, hold your ground, and the tension accumulates, amplifies, goes global. Fifty days — September 17th to November 3rd. Let us once again summon the sweet, revolutionary nonviolence that was our calling card in Zuccotti Park. #WhiteHouseSiege will electrify the U.S. election season — and it doesn’t stop there. Drawing wind from #MeToo, #BLM, #ExtinctionRebellion, and protests against Trump’s lethal bungling of coronavirus, we’ll inspire a global movement of systemic change — a Global Spring — a cultural heave towards a new world order. What is our one demand? We want to collaborate with you — brainstorm tactics with you — spark a revolution with you. We need your voice of wisdom and expertise to pull off a radically democratic toneshift in our politics. If you would like to either contribute or just shoot the shit, drop us a line at [email protected]. Or submit your ideas to us using the form below.

