Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the idea of running for president in 2024 and instead suggested he would seek reelection for his current seat, according to Politico.

“Any political stuff that you hear along those lines—that is total garbage,” DeSantis told Politico, referring to speculation of his White House aspirations. “It’s not coming from me. I’m just doing a day at a time.”

In fact, DeSantis said it would be a safe bet that he will run again for the governor’s seat in Florida.

“I’m planning that, I haven’t announced yet, but I think it’s a safe assumption that I will do it,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis served three terms in the House before he was elected governor in 2018. Since then, DeSantis has experienced a fall in popularity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of his drop in popularity came from his reluctance to issue a mask mandate in Florida. DeSantis also supports the idea of reopening school for in-person classes.

Florida Health Department has reported 5,886 new coronavirus cases, including 276 deaths on Tuesday. So far, Florida has seen 542,792 confirmed cases and 8,553 deaths.

