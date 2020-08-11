https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dickmorris-harris-biden/2020/08/11/id/981712

Former presidential adviser and campaign consultant Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that he believes presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden offered his vice presidential slot to two others and “shopped the job around” before settling on U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

“What was (Biden) doing in the four or five weeks before he decided on her?” Morris said on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “It’s my opinion that he probably offered the job to somebody else, who turned it down. I have a very good idea of who that might have been.

“But, it is very possible that he was shopping this job around,” he added without offering evidence or reasoning for his belief.

“Two prominent Black women, and that they turned him down,” was the only hint that he gave in response to Kelly’s question as to the identity or identities of who he felt Biden had offered the position to. “I’ll let you fill in the blanks.”

Kelly mentioned Florida Rep. Val Demings and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, which Morris did not react to.

Morris characterized Biden’s choice of Harris as a capitulation to the left of the Democratic Party.

“It’s Biden’s pattern,” said Morris, who was a long-time adviser to Bill Clinton while Clinton was governor of Arkansas and U.S. president. “He caves to the extreme left whenever he needs to. Harris is way to the left of what Biden used to be, of course at the moment they’re kind of in sync.

“But Harris is a leftist. And the extreme left began by saying it had to be a woman, it had to be a woman of color, and then has to be someone who advocates for Medicare for all, amnesty for illegal immigrants, and all kind of stuff, and Biden caves to that. That’s the kind of president he’ll be.”

