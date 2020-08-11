https://www.cnsnews.com/index.php/article/national/andrew-davenport/rasmussen-trump-approval-rating-36-among-black-voters

(Getty Images)

(CNS News) — A recent poll from Rasmussen shows that 36% of black voters approve of Donald Trump’s job as president.

According to the Rasmussen poll for July 2020, 36% of black American likely voters approve of the job President Trump is doing while 48% of white voters and 51% of non-white voters approve.

JULY 2020 – FULL MONTH JOB APPROVAL SUMMARY National Likely Voter (LV) Job Approval of @POTUS – 47% Men LV App – 49% Women LV App – 44% GOP LV App – 79% Dem LV App – 23% Ind LV App – 41% White LV App – 48% Black Total LV App – 36% ! Other Non-White Total LV App – 51% ! https://t.co/45keakekAX pic.twitter.com/QzbGZf4hSg — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 7, 2020

As president, Trump has touted economic numbers in the black community, especially highlighting low unemployment numbers. Before the Coronavirus pandemic, the White House released numbers in November 2019, showing black unemployment at a record low of 5.4%.

In November 2019, the Trump campaign launched the Black Voices for Trump program, which focused on increasing black turnout in the 2020 election.

Pastor Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor and one of the co-chairs of Black Voices for Trump, has described Trump as the “most pro-black president.”

(Getty Images)

In May, Scott praised Trump stating, “I’ll say it again, this president, and I’ve lived under 12 presidential administrations, I was born during Eisenhower’s administration, this president has been the most pro-black president in my lifetime.”

In 2016, Donald Trump won only 8% of black voters compared to Hillary Clinton, who won 88%, according to Pew Research.

Yet, Trump still performed better with black Americans than Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) did in 2012, who won only 6% of black voters compared to President Obama’s 93%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

