It’s good to know that after all this time, John Kasich remains as stunning and brave as he ever was:
John Kasich:
“I think I have a right to define what it means to be a conservative.”pic.twitter.com/bPBfSsQsTN
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2020
If a featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention doesn’t have a right to define what it means to be a conservative, we don’t know who does.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— C’mon, man. Are you a junkie? (@RealBernel) August 11, 2020
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 11, 2020
Narrator: In fact, he does not.
— Gamble VanChunkdrop 🇺🇸 (@vanchunkdrop) August 11, 2020
No one has to accept your definition, sir.
— Michelle Draayers (@MDraayers) August 11, 2020
— Glenn (@GlennMDickson) August 11, 2020
We’ll leave you with this thread from AEI visiting scholar Jay Cost, who actually kind of knows what it means to be a conservative:
Reminder that, rather than drop out in 2016, this guy tried to draft behind Trump and Cruz. He never attacked Trump, and dropped out the day Cruz did. https://t.co/y6Miin9l1n
— 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 11, 2020
Also, he ran as a moderate in 2016 but as the conservative’s conservative in 2000.
And he talked about a new tone in 2016, but he’s actually self-righteous and very, very crabby.
— 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 11, 2020
Also, his dad may have been a mailman, but after he left the House he cashed in with a job at Lehman Brothers.
— 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 11, 2020
— 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 11, 2020
Don’t let any politician lecture you about virtue, civic or otherwise. Never ever ever.
— 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 11, 2020
That’s very good advice.