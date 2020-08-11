https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/11/dnc-speaker-john-kasich-explains-why-he-has-the-right-to-define-what-it-means-to-be-a-conservative-video/

It’s good to know that after all this time, John Kasich remains as stunning and brave as he ever was:

If a featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention doesn’t have a right to define what it means to be a conservative, we don’t know who does.

We’ll leave you with this thread from AEI visiting scholar Jay Cost, who actually kind of knows what it means to be a conservative:

That’s very good advice.

