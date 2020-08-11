https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Madeleine-Westerhout-Off-the-Record-book/2020/08/11/id/981707

Madeleine Westerhout, President Donald Trump’s former personal assistant who was fired a year ago after off-the-record comments were leaked by the press, tells Newsmax TV Americans can be at ease with the commander-in-chief’s decision-making ability.

“I think people think that he is spontaneous acts without really thinking,” Westerhout said Tuesday on “Spicer & Co.” Instead, she said, Trump consults top experts and evaluates ever side of an issue before making an informed decision.

She said she witnessed someone who “makes sure that he sees every single side to the issue and brings in the best and the brightest and makes an informed decision.

“Watching his decision-making skills was just was absolutely fascinating, and so I think I would I believe the American people should feel at ease knowing that he’s our commander-in-chief.”

It wasn’t always that way for Westerhout, who admits in her newly released book, “Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I Lost It, and What I Learned,” that she didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, and actually wrote in another Republican’s name on the ballot.

She told host Sean Spicer she called Trump before the book was published so he would be the first to know.

“I didn’t vote for him because I believed everything that the mainstream media told me,” she said. But after she got to know him, she saw a different person. This Nov. 3 she “can’t wait” to vote for him. “100%.”

Westerhout was fired when the press reported unflattering comments she made off the record about Trump’s daughters. She said one of the things she learned from her firing, and while working for Trump was to be more kind.

She also said many people take advantage of the president’s own kindness, among them, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“I think Lindsey Graham is an incredible supporter of the president, but … in my opinion he did take advantage of the president’s kindness,” said, noting an instance when he called her saying he was on the way to the White House and she returned to let him in — even though the president was dining with his family.

Trump tweeted praise for Westerhout’s book earlier Tuesday, saying:

“… When I look at all of the Fake Books and garbage written about me, it’s really nice to see a very smart and already wise young woman write an honest depiction of what went on at the White House during some extremely interesting and important times. So many good stories by someone who, unlike most other so called writers, was actually there, and a part of the action – of which there was plenty.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 100 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

