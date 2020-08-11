https://www.dailywire.com/news/ex-trump-official-on-why-she-wrote-trump-book-i-didnt-vote-for-trump-because-media-lied-to-me-about-who-he-was

Madeleine Westerhout, former Director of Oval Office Operations and former Executive Assistant to President Donald Trump, joined Fox News on Tuesday morning to discuss her new book and why she decided to write it.

The book, “Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I Lost It, and What I Learned,” hits bookshelves today and recounts how she lost her job after she disclosed confidential information that she knew about the Trump family to a group of reporters at an “off-the-record” dinner.

“So, you know what, I had a bad night and a major lapse of judgment cost me my dream job,” Westerhout said. “On a rare day off, after a couple of drinks by the pool, I accepted an invitation to an off-the-record dinner with four reporters and a White House colleague of mine. And at that dinner, I said some things that I didn’t mean and that I never should have said. And I deeply regret that but I take full responsibility for my actions that night and really regret that I hurt people that I care about very, very much.”

Westerhout said that it she wanted to write the book because of how dishonest the media has been about who the president is as a person.

“So this was something that I thought a lot about whether or not I wanted to put in the book and I ultimately decided that it was very important for me to be completely honest in this book. And so, what I reveal is that I did not vote for President Trump in 2016. I absolutely did not vote for Hillary Clinton,” Westerhout said. “But in 2016, you know, I had never met the president and everything I knew about him, I based off what the mainstream media told me. And it wasn’t until I got to know him and know his character that I realized how wrong I had been.”

“He is a very kind and generous man,” Westerhout continued. “He is a great leader and encouraging boss. And I cannot wait to cast my vote for him on November 3. And until then, there’s going to be no greater supporter of President Trump than me.”

“There is so much about the president that I think is misrepresented. I think the mainstream media really doesn’t treat him fairly and doesn’t report on him truthfully,” Westerhout continued. “And so, the one thing that I found so fascinating about President Trump is his deep admiration and respect for women. He promotes women. He surrounds himself with strong, intelligent women. He is married to one; he has raised two of them. And every interaction that I’ve seen and I’ve had with him has been just showing what — how much President Trump respects women.”

