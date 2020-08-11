https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/extreme-election-interference-comcast-goes-war-laura-loomer/

Guerrilla journalist Laura Loomer, now a frontrunner for Florida’s 21st District congressional seat, already has been battling political opponents.

She took on social-media companies because they were censoring her while allowing her opposition to continue to make statements.

Now she’s going after Xfinity, the internet and cable TV company owned by Comcast, which she contends is censoring her political messages.

Her video explaining the move:

[embedded content]

She announced that she discovered the company’s censorship when she was checking on text messages to be sent to supporters and an alert about a possible computer threat appeared.

“This is an extreme escalation of censorship of conservatives!” she said in a statement. “The censorship and blacklisting has now moved from the big tech social media companies to the major telecommunication internet service providers.”

She said it looks like Xfinity is “trying to commit election interference in favor of the Democrats.”

Loomer explained in the video that Facebook and Twitter already have banned her from their platforms and she’s been forced to reliy on text messages to reach her supporters.

She pointed out the message she intended to send was typical for campaigns: “Hey, it’s Laura Loomer. Matt Gaetz just endorsed me.”

Recipients then could click on an internt landing page to see more.

But Xfinity blocked her message with a screen that said “Potential threat.”

She previously filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Twitter for illegally providing a benefit to her opponents but not her.

Twitter previously banned Loomer because of her opinions on Islam and other controversial subjects.

But now, as a congressional candidate, Twitter is violating the FCC’s equal-time rule by continuing to ban her, her complaint argued.

“Specifically, by banning federal candidate Laura Loomer from its platform, Twitter is providing something of value to Loomer’s political opponents for the purpose of influencing the election in Florida’s 12st district. … [W]hen Twitter banned Loomer, it prevented Loomer from having equal access to the platform that was given to her political opponents, thereby also violating the FCC’s equal-time rule,” the complaint stated.

It argued social media companies like Twitter “are the new public forum and when they discriminate against conservatives through shadow-banning and/or outright banning, it is un-American and fundamentally wrong.”

The action became illegal when “Twitter moved from banning private citizen Laura Loomer to banning federal candidate Laura Loomer while maintaining free (but very valuable) access for her opposing campaigns.”

The ban “runs afoul” of both FEC and FCC regulations, it contended.

Her lawyer argued equal access is required by law.

The Gateway Pundit noted Loomer “has previously worked as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas and is best known for conducting ambush interviews and staging political stunts to call attention to the issues she is concerned about. Her campaign website notes that she has confronted Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Huma Abedin, James Comey, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Michael Avenatti, Tim Kaine, Linda Sarsour, Alyssa Milano, and former DNC chair Keith Ellison.”

