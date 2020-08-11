https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f334d204dec887547a2d9d4
Benjamin Kress, 29, and Nathalie Kress, 26, have been travelling together since October and are currently in Western Australia’s north-west….
In this FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to Joe Biden’s announcement that California Sen. Kamala Harris will be his running mate….
BLM leader Tianna Arata, photo via Instagram Black Lives Matter leader Tianna Arata was arrested last month by the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) after a protest she organized turned violen…
The Victorian government has released economic forecasts showing Stage 4 COVID-19 lockdowns will see a record 325,000 people be out of work as unemployment hit 1994 levels….
Almost 100,000 homes and businesses in 164 suburbs are still waiting to be connected to the National Broadband Network. But that hasn’t stopped NBN Co declaring the it complete….