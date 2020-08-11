https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-social-media-racism-hate-speech/2020/08/11/id/981674

Facebook announced on Tuesday it was updating its policy on hate speech to also ban images of blackface and anti-Semitic terms and phrases.

The social media platform modified its standards to “more specifically account for certain kinds of implicit hate speech” that contain ridiculing images of Black people and Jewish people controlling the world or large organizations like media companies, the economy or the government.

Facebook has received more pressure to remove content from its platform that promotes racism after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in May.

The company’s report said it acted on 22.5 million pieces of hate-filled contact from April to June. That number increased from 9.6 million pieces of similar content in the first three months of 2020, according to Facebook.

“We’ve made progress combating hate on our apps, but we know we have more to do to ensure everyone feels comfortable using our services. That’s why we’ve established new inclusive teams and task forces, including the Instagram Equity Team and the Facebook Inclusive Product Council,” a Facebook statement read.

On Instagram, Facebook’s photo-sharing platform, the company announced it acted against 3.3. million pieces of content between April and June, a bump from 809,000 pieces in the first three months of 2020.

