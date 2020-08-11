https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/11/far-left-groups-preparing-judicial-picks-for-biden-if-he-wins-the-white-house/

Radical far-left groups are already building up their own lists of potential federal court picks, including for the U.S. Supreme Court, for Joe Biden to choose from in the event he is elected president, the Daily Caller reports.

The lists are being arranged by roughly half-a-dozen organizations, including progressive group Building the Bench.

A spokeswoman for Building the Bench said that “I would be lying . . . if I said there aren’t people we would prefer to see on the bench, because the courts are significant to our ability to advance the constitutional rights and protections we are committed to advancing.” Other groups involved in the effort include the Human Rights Campaign and Demand Justice.

The effort is in response to the historic number of federal judges confirmed over the course of President Trump’s first term, spearheaded by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Over 200 federal judges were nominated and confirmed by President Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate, including 53 appeals court judges and 146 district court judges.

President Trump has also named two Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. The Senate had only recently confirmed the 53rd appeals court judge, Cory Wilson of the 5th Circuit, thus officially filling up every single appeals court vacancy left from the Obama Administration.

Leftist groups have made it their mission to focus not on a judge’s knowledge of the Constitution, but instead on simply appointing as many women and minorities as possible, often complaining that many of Trump’s nominees were white and mostly male.

The Left staged its most strident opposition to the president’s second Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, by hiring multiple left-wing activists to accuse him of sexual misconduct; all of the allegations were ultimately debunked, and Kavanaugh was confirmed by a narrow Senate majority.

Biden, who named U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate on Tuesday, has pledged to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court if he is elected.

