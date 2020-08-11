https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/flashback-father-kamala-harris-details-ancestors-owned-slaves/

Joe Biden goes for the Confederate vote – Picks Kamala.

As reported by Cassandra Fairbanks in July 2019

The father of Kamala Harris detailed how their ancestors owned slaves, an inconvenient part of her history as she has spent much of her campaign focusing on race politics.

The Democrats have been up in arms about an NBC News report that detailed how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owned slaves in Alabama in the 1800s.

TRENDING: Black Man Approaches 5-Year-Old Boy Riding His Bike, Puts a Gun to His Head, Executes Him in Front of His Two Sisters

Donald Harris, a Stanford University economics professor and father of 2020 Democrat candidate, wrote about how they are descendant of an Irishman who owned a slave plantation in Jamaica in a piece titled “Reflections of a Jamaican Father.”

“My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown, descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town),” Mr. Harris wrote in his article for Jamaica Global.

The Free Beacon reports that “a research archive of Jamaican records indicate that at one point in 1817, Hamilton Brown owned scores of slaves. The majority were brought in from Africa, though he also owned many Creole slaves.”

Harris has been pushing for “some form of reparations for black people,” saying that “we have to be honest that people in this country do not start from the same place or have access to the same opportunities.” Apparently, she should be looking into the history of her own family.

McConnell has responded to the reports about his ancestors by pointing out that the family of former President Barack Obama also owned slaves.

“You know, I find myself once again in the same position as President Obama,” McConnell said. “We both oppose reparations, and we both are the descendants of slaveholders.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

