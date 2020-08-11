https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/flashback-kamala-harris-said-believes-joe-bidens-accusers-believe-video/

Joe Biden on Tuesday announced he chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Biden picked a cop from California as his party calls for the defunding of police.

Makes sense.

Kamala Harris has some explaining to do because last year said she believes Biden’s accusers.

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Kamala Harris said in April 2019 at a presidential campaign event in Nevada.

When a reporter asked her if Biden should run for president, Harris said “He’s going to have to make that decision for himself. I wouldn’t tell him what to do.”

WATCH:

Hi @KamalaHarris! Do you still believe Tara Reade as you said last year? pic.twitter.com/7uRgAWl3AZ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2020

In March of this year, a woman named Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Tara Reade went into graphic detail describing Joe Biden’s sexual assault against her in an “R-rated” interview with Megyn Kelly.

Reade described how she caught up with Biden in a corridor in the Russel building to give him his gym bag and that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name. I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said. “I remember — I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking…the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.”

“He had his hands underneath my clothes and it happened all at once,” Reade continued as she became emotional. “So he had one hand underneath my shirt and the other hand I had a skirt on, and he like went down my skirt and then went up and I remember I was up almost on my tippy-toes.”

Read told Megyn Kelly that Biden whispered something vulgar in her ear as he assaulted her.

Why is Kamala Harris choosing to be Biden’s running mate if she believes his accusers?

