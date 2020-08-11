https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/03/08/what-a-train-wreck-byron-york-drops-a-50-megaton-self-awareness-nuke-on-kamala-harris-and-her-biden-endorsement/

Granted, this isn’t the first time we haven’t taken Kamala Harris seriously but wow, her so-called endorsement of Joe Biden is a doozy.

Watch this nonsense.

Wasn’t Kamala the one who accused Joe Biden of being a racist? That whole riding the bus story? It’s been a while since the first debates but we seem to remember her attacking him over civil rights.

Byron York remembers it too.

Oh yeah, that’s it.

Somebody wants that VP slot.

Badly.

Or the AG?

It does feel a little less than, doesn’t it?

Truly.

It’s what they do.

