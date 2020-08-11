Prominent Kamala Harris supporters have blasted Joe Biden for suggesting her debate criticism of him was improper because she once invited him to the California Democratic convention and was once friendly with his late son Beau.

Harris took on Biden in last month’s Miami debate over his opposition to busing, a policy designed to end racial segregation in schools in the 1970s. She cited a 6-year-old black girl who was bused in Berkeley in 1970, adding: “That little girl was me.”

Melissa Watson, chairwoman of the Berkeley County’s Democratic Party in South Carolina, told the Washington Examiner: “She was questioning him on policies of the past and his comments that he made at a fundraiser and, to me, it seemed like an air of entitlement because it’s like, how dare you question me and now you’ve hurt my feelings.” “But you are running for the highest office of the land.”

Watson pondered whether Biden, 76, had believed he would emerge as the 2020 Democratic nominee after a “coronation” by the party. She “respected” Biden because he was “passionate” and losing a loved one was “painful” but added: “I don’t know if he felt because of all these dynamics that she would not be the one to question him, which to me says he went in unprepared.”

Harris, 54, was California attorney general when Beau Biden held the same post in Delaware. At the 2016 party convention in her home state, she said: “Joe has given so much to our country and, on top of everything he has accomplished, he gave us my dear friend Beau Biden.

“In fact, it is through my friendship with Beau that I truly came to know Joe Biden, not just as a leader but as a person. So California Democrats I say from my personal experience that the Biden family truly represents our nation’s highest ideals — a powerful belief in the nobility of public service.” Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

Signaling he would attack Harris during next week’s debate in Detroit, he said at a fundraiser this week: “I’m not going to be as polite this time. Because this is the same person who asked me to come to California and nominate her in her convention.”

During a radio interview, he added: “She asked me to go out and called me and asked me to go to her convention and be the guy from outside of California to nominate her at her convention for the Senate seat. I did.”

Biden also evoked his son Beau, suggesting he should not have been attacked by Harris because she had been friends with him. In a CNN interview, Biden said: “She knew Beau. She knows me.” A “longtime friend of Beau Biden was quoted as saying that when he watched the debate, ‘I turned to my wife and said, “Beau’s flipping in his grave.”‘”

Although Harris invited him to the 2016 convention and he endorsed her, he did not nominate her. “There is no nominating process,” said her spokesman Ian Sams. “Not how it works.”

Victor Dutchuk, Democratic chairman in West Des Moines, Iowa, told the Washington Examiner: “Candidates competing for the same office can be both opponents and friends.” He added: “I find the vice president’s sensitivity to criticism in the primary worrisome. I fear how he would hold up in a general election.”

Joe Keefe, a former New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman, said: “The statements of his which she took issue with, involving segregation and busing, are very personal to her, as she made clear, and her criticisms were substantive, involving issues, and were far removed from personal attacks.”

Speaking at the National Urban League’s annual convention in Indianapolis on Friday, Harris responded to Biden’s debate threat by indicating she was ready to parry him: “I was raised to be polite,” she said.