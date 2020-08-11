https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/shes-as-authentic-as-a-chinese-gucci-bag-kamala-harris-practiced-her-orchestrated-attack-on-joe-biden-for-days-before-debate/

On Thursday night Kamala Harris took on former Vice President Joe Biden on his past record on segregation.

Kamala lectured Joe on how she was in the second integrated class in Berkeley, California. She suggested that the local school district had failed, adding, “There are moments in history where states fail to preserve the civil rights of all people.”

“There are moments in history where states fail to preserve the civil rights of all people” WATCH: Biden and Harris tense exchange during #DemDebate2 https://t.co/wv3ONsPwk3 pic.twitter.com/uYmveslSqf — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) June 28, 2019

The audience loved Kamala’s attack on Joe.

And her campaign honored her planned attack by quickly posting a photo of Kamala as a child in pigtails.

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

But it was all a lie.

Harris said she was a student in only the second class to integrate at Berkeley public schools.

Not true.

Kamala’s parents were successful professionals. Kamala went to school in Berkeley for only 2 years. She then moved with her mother at age seven to Canada where she attended grade school and high school.

Kamala Harris was born in 1964

She claims she was only the second class to integrate at the Berkeley public schools.

Kamala lied.

Actually the classrooms in Berkeley were already integrated in 1963 — before she was born.

Here’s a photo from the 1963 Berkeley yearbook.

Now this…

Kamala Harris rehearsed her attack on Joe Biden for days before the debate.

It was all staged.

Via Politico:

(Kamala) prepped with a small team of aides in Washington and then in Miami. A senior strategist, Averell “Ace” Smith, imitated Sanders, while Biden was played by Harris’ national press secretary, Ian Sams. While walking through her planned exchange with Biden over busing, Harris’ campaign planned for a variety of answers from him, from contrition to a more measured approach to the more forceful denial of the position that he ended up giving — a stance that was called out by fact-checkers as untrue given his past quotes rejecting the wisdom of busing. Harris herself ended up settling on a line that within minutes would appear in social media memes and just a few hours later would be screen printed on t-shirts selling for $29 on her website: “That little girl was me,” she said, of her desegregated class.

She’s as athentic as a Chinese Gucci bag.



