https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/flashback-watch-tulsi-gabbard-destroy-party-favorite-kamala-harris-expose-record-dirty-prosecutor/

In August 2019 antiwar renegade Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard BLASTED Senator Kamala Harris on her controversial record as California Attorney General.

It was brutal.

Tulsi takes down Kamala Harris over her record on criminal justice reform, the death penalty, and the war on drugs -TULSI2020 #DemDebate #Tulsi2020 https://t.co/7XQoiqHThu pic.twitter.com/epf58iQNYI

Via Reason Magazine:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden Chooses Kamala Harris who Accused Him of Racism as VP Nominee

Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) “put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) during Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate.

In its promotional framing and question, CNN pushed hard for another showdown between Harris and former vice president Joe Biden. But the more authentic and substantial spat so far came between Harris and Gabbard.

Responding to Biden, Harris said she was proud of the work she did as attorney general of California, positioning her efforts as a matter of cleaning up policies put in place by people like the former VP. (Biden had just taken a well-deserved takedown from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker about his “tough on crime” rhetoric.)

But Gabbard wouldn’t let this revisionist history stand.

Harris says she’s proud of her record, “but I am deeply concerned about this record,” said Gabbard. “There are too many examples to cite, but…she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California. And she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”