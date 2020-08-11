https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/flashback-willie-brown-throws-shade-former-lover-kamala-harris-cant-beat-trump/

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown admitted in January 2019 to an extramarital affair with upstart Kamala Harris.

Brown also admitted to giving Harris her first state jobs.

In a short article in the San Francisco Chronicle Brown admitted to the extra-marital affair and to appointing Harris to two state commissions.

Harris and Brown met in 1994 when he was speaker of the state Assembly. He was 60, she was 29.

Willie Brown gave his young mistress her first state positions totaling more than $400,000 in five years.

Willie Brown threw shade at his ex-girlfriend, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and the other contenders for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020, writing in June 2019 that none of them can beat President Donald Trump.

