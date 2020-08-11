https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cnn-hosed-if-trump-loses-former-exec

At CNN, orange man may be bad – but he’s great for ratings. In fact, essential according to one former exec.

Former CNN president Jonathan Klein has told Digiday that the networks’ fate is tied to whether President Trump is re-elected, because no more “bad guy” or “antagonist” will mean viewers won’t be able to feed on the drama inside their leftist echo-chamber.

“Grandpa is a nice guy,” Klein told the outlet, likely referring to Joe Biden, adding “Everybody might be relieved to not watch as much cable news anymore and go find a book to read, a garden to plant, or a socially-distanced walk to take.”

Klein, who parted ways with the network in 2010, said that what Trump gave journalistic outlets “was an audience that felt the urgency” to watch, adding “that urgency among 70% of the audience might dissipate a little bit.”

“I don’t think it was any more complicated than that Trump was good for ratings,” he said, adding “Make no mistake, it’s a symbiotic relationship. The dramatic rise and relevance of CNN for better or worse is tied to Donald Trump.”

And as Fox News’ Joseph Wilfsohn points out, Klein’s commments come “Despite the suggestion from CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter on Sunday that anti-Trump news outlets don’t exist,” yet former CNN reporter Peter Hamby told Digiday that consumers have “confused ideas about journalism and think it’s supposed to be resistance-y.”

If Trump loses, they’ll always have war?

Now that Chris Cuomo admits CNN is a “Hyper-Partisan” News Network . .

Jim Acosta & Brian Stelter run for cover-

Looking at how to “Spin”

How to Blame Pres. Trump . .

And Blame #COVID19

Preventing Americans knowing Truth!

💥CNN Never Changed!pic.twitter.com/BsQj0ZxYtz — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

