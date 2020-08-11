https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fred-fleitz-susan-rice-foreign-policy/2020/08/11/id/981726

Former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz says Susan Rice was obviously not the best choice for Joe Biden’s pick as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate Tuesday, calling her a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

Rice had been in the running.

“Susan Rice had a terrible record of foreign policy choices, she sided with just about every corrupt dictator in conflicts in Africa during the Clinton and Obama administrations when there was incidents of genocide and humanitarian disasters,” Fleitz told Newsmax TV‘s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“The worst was in Rwanda when she was involved in an effort during the Clinton years to not use the word genocide in the U.S. government because it would force the U.S. government to take action and she worried if that happened it would cost President Clinton seats in the 1994 election.”

Fleitz said Harris as a VP pick will not help Biden.

“She was a terrible candidate during the campaign, she couldn’t even win her home state,” Fleitz said. “If she’s such a star candidate for elected office, why didn’t Democrats not like her? I don’t think the electorate for the presidency will like her even more.”

