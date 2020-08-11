https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/general-michael-flynn-hearing-dc-circuit-court-appeals-live-now-video/

The General Flynn Hearing before the DC Circuit Court of Appeals is live this morning.

The US Department of Justice dropped charges against General Flynn months ago now.

But the crooked Judge Emmet Sullivan refuses to drop the case against the abused Trump official.

This is clearly abusive behavior. You don’t have to be a constitutional scholar to see that.

The DC Appeals Court is embarrassing itself.

CSPAN is carrying the hearing live.

Below is a link to the hearing tomorrow…thank you for your undying support and prayers…Pay attention! https://t.co/0MWdrErHYN — Joseph J Flynn (@JosephJFlynn1) August 11, 2020

Listening to this hearing, it’s clear to me that the deck is stacked against Flynn and against Sydney Powell. What a pile of nonsense our court system has become. — Jenxyb (@Jenxyb1) August 11, 2020

Politico hack Kyle Cheney thinks the DC Appeals Court is skeptical of dismissal against Flynn who was set up and should never have been charged with a crime in the first place.

The DC Circuit Court is out to prove Obama has sullied every system of government in his 8 year reign.

Appeals Court sounds *very* skeptical of Flynn team’s effort to force Judge Sullivan to dismiss the prosecution without holding a hearing. Lot of sharp questioning and some elbows thrown in the early-going. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 11, 2020

