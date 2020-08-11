https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/general-michael-flynn-hearing-dc-circuit-court-appeals-live-now-video/

The General Flynn Hearing before the DC Circuit Court of Appeals is live this morning.

The US Department of Justice dropped charges against General Flynn months ago now.
But the crooked Judge Emmet Sullivan refuses to drop the case against the abused Trump official.

This is clearly abusive behavior. You don’t have to be a constitutional scholar to see that.
The DC Appeals Court is embarrassing itself.

CSPAN is carrying the hearing live.

TRENDING: The Choice in 2020: President Trump Who Created the GREATEST Economic Recovery EVER vs. Joe Biden Who Was Behind WORST Economic Recovery Since the Great Depression

[embedded content]

Politico hack Kyle Cheney thinks the DC Appeals Court is skeptical of dismissal against Flynn who was set up and should never have been charged with a crime in the first place.

The DC Circuit Court is out to prove Obama has sullied every system of government in his 8 year reign.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...