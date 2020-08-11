https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-police-chief-who-was-investigated-for-saying-he-didnt-support-black-lives-matter-resigns_3458332.html

A Georgia police chief resigned Tuesday after being investigated for saying he didn’t support Black Lives Matter (BLM) in a June Facebook post.

Former Johns Creek Police Chief Chris Byers reached a confidential settlement agreement, according to a Monday announcement. Local officials placed Byers on leave and investigated his conduct after he wrote a June Facebook post criticizing the BLM movement amid nationwide unrest following George Floyd’s death.

“Based on extensive and careful consideration of everything that has occurred within our city over the past few months, we have come to the conclusion that it is in the city’s best interests to part ways with our Police Chief,” Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker said in the Monday announcement.

The investigation into the officer reportedly also focused on issues “unrelated” to the former officer’s post, according to statements from the city manager given to the Associated Press.

“I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters,” Byers wrote. “It is not what you pastors and religious leaders think it is…Stop trying to be relevant and look deeper into what you are saying, posting, and tagging before you do it.”

“I have also been asked if I will take a knee at these protests,” he continued. “I take a knee of surrender to my Lord and Savior alone. I will however stand with you and protect your rights to protest and have your voices heard. And I will bow down to pray with you.”

An interim police chief will occupy Byers’ role until a suitable alternative is found, the announcement said.

