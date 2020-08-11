https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/11/gettsyburg-historian-rob-reiner-has-some-great-ideas-for-how-donald-trump-can-contract-covid19/

As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Rob Reiner covered himself in Resistance glory by greeting Donald Trump’s tweet about possibly delivering his nomination acceptance speech at Gettysburg:

Reiner was apparently out sick on the day they covered Gettysburg in school.

In any event, if you thought his latest little Resistance binge was over, well, you thought wrong:

What Reiner is referring to is Vladimir Putin claiming that Russia has registered a COVID19 vaccine:

And now, Rob is reminding everyone that the Left are the nice ones by hoping that Trump gets COVID19.

Yeah, there’s nothing funnier than fantasizing about a politician you don’t like contracting a potentially fatal virus.

Keeps them busy, we guess.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...