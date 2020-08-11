https://www.theblaze.com/amp/pelosi-eat-me-glenn-beck-2646944369

Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared to be surprised by Glenn Beck’s comments as he dismantled an attempt by Democrats and their media allies to resurrect the Russian election interference narrative for 2020.

The talk radio personality and TheBlaze founder appeared Monday on Carlson’s Fox News show to discuss the accusations from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and others that Russia is trying to intervene in the 2020 election.

“I’m living in an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ world where, you know… I think if I drink that, then I get smaller. If I eat something, I get larger,” Beck said.

“Nancy Pelosi, eat me,” he continued. “This is a completely upside down world, Tucker, where what they’re saying is shocking! Russia might try to interfere in our election!”

Beck went on to recount his efforts in reporting the attempts by foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.

“Not only is it insane, but it’s also very familiar. We spent three years hearing this. Who do they hope to sway by resurrecting this nonsense?” Carlson asked.

“Morons,” responded Beck.

“Really, morons, they have all been bought and purchased in the media,” he added.

“Why would we listen to a group of people who, I think, in Iowa, are still counting the ballots for the primary? Who are literally still counting the ballots in the New York City primary, or the New York primary? Uh, when did that happen? It wasn’t hours ago, it was weeks. You have 84,000 incorrect ballots sent to the New York voters,” Beck continued.

“You have half a million sent in just Virginia. You don’t have trustworthy machines to do it. Now you want to expand and make sure everybody’s voting by mail. And you also know, we all know that that Russia, and China, hell, I think England might be a part of this at this point: They’re all trying to create chaos,” he added.

“We’re not serious about fixing this at all. No one is!” Beck concluded.

Carlson responded in agreement about the various voting controversies, including Beck’s humorous jab about the delay in counting the ballots from the Iowa Democratic caucuses.

“This is like beyond belief,” Carlson responded.

Here’s a video of the Carlson interview with Beck (about 19-minute mark):

[Ed. Note: This story has been updated with additional information.]

