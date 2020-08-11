https://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-tumbles-over-4-set-for-sharpest-daily-slide-in-5-months-as-yields-pop-2020-08-11

Gold futures fell sharply Tuesday, putting bullion on track for its steepest daily slide in nearly five months as global stocks found some support from Russia’s approval of a coronavirus vaccine, though that approval was met with some skepticism by experts.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has previously cast doubt on the safeness and efficacy of Russia’s vaccine candidate.

Companies including AstraZeneca PLC AZN, +0.19% and Moderna Inc. MRNA, -2.54% are presently conducting final-stage trials of their vaccines in studies that are expected to soon yield results.

Still, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed that the country’s vaccine was “the first vaccine against the novel conoravirus infection in the world was registered,” during a televised government meeting.

Prices for the yellow metal have surged to records at least partly on the back of the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential for a vaccine has been considered a bearish factor for the precious metal that thrives on uncertainty.

“Traders and investors have put risk back on the table today, due in part to news overnight that Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine,” wrote Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco, in a Tuesday note.

Against that backdrop, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.01% and the S&P 500 SPX, +0.47% traded solidly higher and yields for the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y, 0.650% were up by more than 7 basis points at 0.65%, reflecting diminished appetite for safe-haven assets like bonds and precious metals and into assets perceived as riskier like stocks.

Meanwhile, commodity investors also parsed inflation data on producer prices. U.S. producer prices jumped by an unexpected 0.6% in July, well above the 0.3% forecast from MarketWatch-polled economists. Core PPI, which strips out food and energy costs, rose 0.3%.

December gold GCZ20, -4.68% GC00, -4.68% shed $77.70, or 3.8%, to $1,962 an ounce, putting the precious metal on track for its steepest one-day slide since March 13, based on the most-active contracts, according to FactSet data, after bullion rose 0.6% on Monday.

September silver SIU20, -9.76% declined $1.89, or 6.5%, to more than wipe out its gains from a day ago and put it at around $27.375 an ounce. Silver’s decline, if it holds, would represent its sharpest daily fall since March 16.

Weakness in the dollar, along with “market rotation into cyclical stocks” and profit taking have contributed to gold’s decline Tuesday, Jeff Wright, executive vice president of GoldMining Inc., told MarketWatch. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY, -0.07% traded down 0.2%

Wright said he expects gold to consolidate between $1,900 to $1,950, before regaining the $2,000 level, “but could easily snap back,” but he still sees a “long term trend to upside.”

Among other metals traded on Comex Tuesday, September copper HGU20, +0.45% was little changed at $2.863 a pound. October platinum PLV20, -3.88% fell by 1.9% to $984.20 an ounce and September palladium PAU20, -4.40% lost 4.5% to $2,168.90 an ounce.