Finally some good news from the Coronavirus Task Force: Stanford’s Dr. Scott Atlas will be joining the team.

Rush Limbaugh announced yesterday:

RUSH: It looks like Sweden is over the COVID-19 circumstance. And if that’s the case, then it portends good news for the rest of the world. Scott Atlas is now part of the coronavirus task force meeting with the president. And he is countering Fauci. I have to tell you something, folks, just to show you how pervasive this is. …Scott Atlas is a brilliant guy and he thinks by early October that we could well be burned out of COVID. In his opinion, we could see it turn inert. And his reason for this, some underappreciated T-cell, along with prior immunities. I’m not versed enough to understand it, but I’m just repeating to you what he says. We could see by early October COVID-19 turn inert or dormant largely due to some underappreciated T-cell, prior immunities from exposure to coronavirus, meaning colds and so forth, that’s one of the things we’re learning. Some people who have come down with a cold over the course of the summer miraculously end up less likely to get COVID-19, according to Scott Atlas. And people that get colds, that’s a large portion of the population.

Dr. Atlas stated a long time ago what we all knew then and now, that young people are at an extremely low risk of contracting the coronavirus and dying from the coronavirus. Dr. Atlas was on FOX News and shared his thoughts:

Dr. Atlas tears apart the nonsensical actions from radicals in the media and in the Task Force who claim we should shut down schools stating that the US is the only major country shutting down schools. The science doesn’t support this. Children are at a very low risk of dying from the disease and they are not spreaders.

POTUS @realDonaldTrump introduces Dr. Scott Atlas as a new member of the C19 task force https://t.co/qsCMmOGgeq — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) August 10, 2020

Good news for American. A real doctor who believes in science is now on the Coronavirus Task Force.

