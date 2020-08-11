https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/hannity-you-cant-turn-tools-intelligence-american-people?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
In this special edition of John Solomon Reports, Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses his new book, “Live Free or Die.” The book explores the crossroads in which Americans find themselves as we approach the upcoming November presidential election. Also in the podcast, Solomon and Hannity discuss the multilayered Russian collusion debacle, what is really at stake in this year’s election, and the search for truth among the biased mainstream media.