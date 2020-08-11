https://hannity.com/media-room/hollyweird-history-genius-rob-reiner-says-gettysburg-a-site-to-celebrate-devotion-to-white-supremacy/

BOX OFFICE BOMB: Rob Reiner’s ‘Anti-War’ Movie Makes Just $40,000

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.16.18

Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner’s recent “anti-war” movie bombed at the box office this weekend, earning just $40,000 in its opening days and setting a career record-low for the Trump-hating comedian.

“‘Shock and Awe’ grossed only $41,000 on its opening weekend after being shown in only 100 theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. ‘Shock and Awe’ finished No. 34 overall, behind numerous movies that have already been in theaters for several weeks, according to the service,” writes Fox News.

The film stars Reiner and A-list actor Woody Harrelson and takes place in the days before President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq in March of 2003.

“The filmmaking here is so pedestrian, flat-footed and overly-obvious as to leave ‘Shock and Awe’ one of those second-rate dramatic movies that make you wish that it had been a top-notch documentary instead,” added RogerEbert.com.

Read the full story at Fox News.