BOX OFFICE BOMB: Rob Reiner’s ‘Anti-War’ Movie Makes Just $40,000
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.16.18
Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner’s recent “anti-war” movie bombed at the box office this weekend, earning just $40,000 in its opening days and setting a career record-low for the Trump-hating comedian.
“‘Shock and Awe’ grossed only $41,000 on its opening weekend after being shown in only 100 theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. ‘Shock and Awe’ finished No. 34 overall, behind numerous movies that have already been in theaters for several weeks, according to the service,” writes Fox News.
The film stars Reiner and A-list actor Woody Harrelson and takes place in the days before President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq in March of 2003.
“The filmmaking here is so pedestrian, flat-footed and overly-obvious as to leave ‘Shock and Awe’ one of those second-rate dramatic movies that make you wish that it had been a top-notch documentary instead,” added RogerEbert.com.
HOLLYWEIRD: Crazed Rob Reiner Says Trump ‘THREATENS’ Global Democracy
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.14.18
Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner continued his all-out war with President Trump Tuesday, accusing the Commander-in-Chief of posing a direct “threat” to the United States and other “democracies throughout the world.”
The hyper-liberal celebrity trashed Trump on social media, saying his “denial” to accept Russian election interference was posing a direct threat to American democracy; adding the US no longer has “a patriot in the White House.”
“Once again our entire intelligence and law enforcement communities have unequivocally stated that Russia has attacked and continues to attack our democracy and democracies throughout the world. Trump’s continual denial threatens US. We don’t have a patriot in the Whitehouse,” Reiner tweeted.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 13, 2018
The comedian’s harsh rhetoric echos similar comments he’s made in recent weeks, slamming the President as a “racist” and a “criminal,” and going so far as to call for the “last big battle” of the American Civil War.