And the streak is over. . .

New Zealand “found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source” after 102 days of no new infections and will now reimpose restrictions on businesses:

The Latest: Virus reemerges in New Zealand after 102 days https://t.co/4N6MJLrhSL — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) August 11, 2020

Oh. But we were told New Zealand beat the virus?

How the hell did this happen? The country has been locked down for months. It’s a bubble. https://t.co/9RKH0O9vqc — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 11, 2020

From just a few days ago:

New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days without any new reported cases of local transmission of the coronavirus. Public life has resumed for many in the country, as they eat out at restaurants, socialize at bars, and attend sports and cultural events. https://t.co/yMPYCbdLuH pic.twitter.com/dFPZOHXdCA — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 9, 2020

We suspect this is true:

It means the virus has been spreading there and people aren’t reporting it. Because they’re afraid of being the reason the country stays shut down. https://t.co/ha0OB21PDc — RBe (@RBPundit) August 11, 2020

What’s crazy is that they’re not asking people to stay at home again and closing bars:

“…authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source” “[In Auckland] people will be asked to stay at home, while bars and many other businesses will be closed.” How can this be sustainable? https://t.co/rSRuYDtkiz — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 11, 2020

Narrator: This just isn’t sustainable:

It can’t. It is an insane policy. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 11, 2020

And here’s a reminder that New Zealand was never a good comparison to the U.S. anyway:

People keep citing New Zealand as a COVID success story. Here’s a useful picture that explains their success. This is New Zealand. It is an island. It is tiny. It doesn’t get many visitors. It has a frozen wasteland to its south and Australia to its west. I hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/PrDdCL5jyv — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 10, 2020

